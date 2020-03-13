Coronavirus: Washing hands is not easy when you have no running water

According to the 2018 General Household Survey, 89% of households in SA have access to piped or tap water, whether in their homes, off-site or on-site. There has been a decline in access in some provinces, most notably in Limpopo, from a high of 84% in 2010 to 74% in 2018. North West and Free State were the next worst performing provinces, and also registered declines.

Only 46% of people surveyed across South Africa have access to water in their home.

Even people living near piped or tap water are not guaranteed continued access. The 2018 General Household Survey measured interrupted supply as those who had experienced no water for more than two days successively, or for a total of 15 days in the year. Nearly half the households in Limpopo and Mpumalanga experienced such interruptions. Limpopo’s water quality was also the worst reported (only 29% of residents were satisfied with their water). By contrast, the Western Cape and Gauteng had both the best quality water (87% and 77%) and the fewest interruptions to supply (1.4% and 5.4%).

Many people do not have access to hand washing facilities with soap. Again, people in Limpopo are least likely to have such access (only 36%), followed by Mpumalanga (52%), and North West (56%). People in the Western Cape (84%), Gauteng (81%), and Northern Cape (74%) were most likely to have access to hand washing facilities with soap.

Cynthia Neti lives in Bobani Village in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage. Here water is delivered to residents using trucks.

“We don’t have enough water to wash our hands,” says Neti, as she waits for the water truck to come by.

She says the truck comes once a week, delivering to more than 3,000 shacks in her area that are far away from standpipes.

“The virus makes me scared because we have been told to also limit kisses, while in our culture we often greet and kiss others,” she says. “They keep telling us on TV to wash our hands regularly ... yet the truck itself delivers dirty water to us.”

Article originally published by GroundUp.