South Africa

Coronavirus infections jump to 24 in SA, and there could be more

13 March 2020 - 13:39 By Naledi Shange
The number of coronavirus infections in South Africa continues to climb.
Image: Jozef Polc/123rf.com

Eight more South Africans have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 24.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday announced the additional cases. However, he warned that the number could be higher because a number of positive test results were being verified.

"Yesterday we announced 16 cases, and today we're announcing eight. That makes it 24," he said.

All the new cases are people who travelled outside the country.

Mkhize added: "With the additional cases which are positive, we will not release the numbers yet until they are verified."

It was not immediately clear how many additional cases are involved.

This is a developing story.

