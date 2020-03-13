Court dismisses Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal ruling in corruption case

The supreme court of appeal (SCA) has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal against a ruling that could see him going on trial for corruption in the coming months.

BusinessLIVE reported that the court issued its decision without even hearing argument from Zuma’s lawyers about why he contends the Pietermaritzburg high court was wrong to refuse his application of a permanent stay of the 15-year-old prosecution against him.

