South Africa

Court dismisses Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal ruling in corruption case

13 March 2020 - 12:48 By Karyn Maughan
The supreme court of appeal dismissed a motion by former president Jacob Zuma without even hearing argument from Zuma’s lawyers. Picture: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
The supreme court of appeal dismissed a motion by former president Jacob Zuma without even hearing argument from Zuma’s lawyers. Picture: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Image: reuters

The supreme court of appeal (SCA) has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal against a ruling that could see him going on trial for corruption in the coming months.

BusinessLIVE reported that the court issued its decision without even hearing argument from Zuma’s lawyers about why he contends the Pietermaritzburg high court was wrong to refuse his application of a permanent stay of the 15-year-old prosecution against him.

For the full story, visit BusinessLIVE

'I have never been scared of jail': Zuma puts on brave face on Cuba return

Former president Jacob Zuma has told his supporters that he would never use his sickness to dodge court because he is not afraid to go to jail.
News
2 weeks ago

Zuma and Mbalula to be implicated in Prasa-related testimony before Zondo commission

The state capture inquiry is to hear testimony implicating indivuduals including former president Jacob Zuma, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  3. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  4. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa
  5. UKZN removes 2,000 'professional students' who've taken eight years to do a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X