South Africa

Eskom to ditch load-shedding at 11pm — but it's back at 7am

13 March 2020 - 18:36 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Load-shedding will be suspended at 11pm on Friday but will resume from 7am on Saturday, Eskom said..
Load-shedding will be suspended at 11pm on Friday but will resume from 7am on Saturday, Eskom said..
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom will not implement load-shedding for eight hours, starting on Friday night.

The power utility reduced load-shedding to stage 3 from 2pm on Friday, and later announced that it would be terminating the rotational power cuts from 11pm. However, load-shedding will return at 7am on Saturday, at stage 2.

Eskom said this was due to a drop in demand going into the weekend.

“Tomorrow [Saturday] we will start implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 7am. We will keep the country informed of further developments,” Eskom said.

Meanwhile, the power utility said that Koeberg Unit 1 would be brought back onto the grid from Saturday morning — “a day earlier than initially expected”.

“This will help increase generation capacity and ease the scale of load-shedding,” Eskom said.

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 11,995MW as at 4.40pm  on Friday, and planned maintenance outages at 4,708MW.

“As the ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance,” Eskom said.

MORE

Steenhuisen calls for IPPs to take over from 'failing' Eskom

As Eskom continues to implement stage four load-shedding, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen's message is clear: “It is time for a bold, new vision ...
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom wins key court case in price increase battle with regulator

A court has set aside the Eskom tariff decision for 2018/19 made by the National Energy Regulator of SA.
Business
2 days ago

'We sleep & wake up in the dark': Mzansi 'defeated' by stage 4 load-shedding

"South Africa owns its masters of the 'get two for the price of one' strategy. Load-shedding and corona one time ... No man'
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  3. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  4. AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo arrested at family homestead South Africa
  5. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X