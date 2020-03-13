Flying and coronavirus — what SAA and Mango are doing to protect passengers

South African Airways (SAA) and Mango have moved to reassure passengers concerned about the spread of the coronavirus that stringent health and safety protocols are being taken aboard aircraft.

“SAA assures customers that its operational health and safety procedures adhere to the World Health Organisation’s protocols to protect its customers and crew from contracting Covid-19,” spokesperson Tlali Tlali said in a statement.

He said aircraft are cleaned with disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and which were effective against the coronavirus.

“The cleaning protocols our teams use to clean our aircraft have been intensified and focus among other things, on high frequent touch points such as handles, seatbelt buckles, tray tables and armrests