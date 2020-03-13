Godrich Gardee slams MPs' expensive medical aid -'I'd rather have land and livestock'

The EFF in 2018 made submissions to the National Assembly's sub-committee opposing the state medical aid, Parmed, and calling for the amendment of the Parmed Act on the grounds that it was unaffordable and infringed their constitutional rights to associate with a medical aid scheme of their choice.

The committee was tasked with investigating the parliamentary and provincial medical aid scheme act which makes it compulsory for members of the National Assembly to be under Parmed.

Gardee lamented the lack of support from members of the opposition parties.

ANC MP Jackson Mthembu told News24 that members of the ruling party had also raised concerns regarding Parmed. He said they did not support the EFF motion because they believed their members who sit on Parmed's board would raise their concerns.