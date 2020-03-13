Herman Mashaba offers graduate a chance to serve in his party
Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has given a young graduate an opportunity to join his soon-to-be-launched party and serve South Africans if she gets elected into a leadership position.
The woman by the name of Boitumelo is a public governance graduate from North West University. She reached out to The People's Dialogue founder via Twitter on Thursday.
She said she has been unemployed for more than a year and while she isn't a politician, she has a passion for serving people.
In his response, Mashaba gave the woman his party's e-mail address. “You will definitely be able to avail yourself as a public servant once we launch. The people will choose.”
He also asked his followers to help the young woman find a job.
You will definitely be able to avail yourself to be a public servant once we launch. The people will choose.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 12, 2020
You can email me at info@thepeoplesdialogue.org.za
In the meantime, let's see if one of my followers might have something.
Please RT. Let's see if we can help 🇿🇦 https://t.co/GjtGt7VnBA
Mashaba is three months away from launching his party.
In January he told City Press that he would contest the 2021 government elections.
On Twitter he asked for volunteers to join his party and “help shape a new political formation”.
Now that the cat is out of the bag, sign up to be a volunteer and be part of shaping a new political formation to fix South Africa >> https://t.co/isENFPQE6N #SASpeaks pic.twitter.com/T2gPd0UdwW— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 19, 2020