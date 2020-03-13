South Africa

Herman Mashaba offers graduate a chance to serve in his party

13 March 2020 - 11:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Herman Mashaba engaged with a graduate from North West who has been looking for a job for more than a year. He encouraged her to join his soon-to-be-launched political party.
Herman Mashaba engaged with a graduate from North West who has been looking for a job for more than a year. He encouraged her to join his soon-to-be-launched political party.
Image: Sunday Times. File photo.

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has given a young graduate an opportunity to join his soon-to-be-launched party and serve South Africans if she gets elected into a leadership position.

The woman by the name of Boitumelo is a public governance graduate from North West University. She reached out to The People's Dialogue founder via Twitter on Thursday.

She said she has been unemployed for more than a year and while she isn't a politician, she has a passion for serving people.

In his response, Mashaba gave the woman his party's e-mail address. “You will definitely be able to avail yourself as a public servant once we launch. The people will choose.”

He also asked his followers to help the young woman find a job.

Mashaba is three months away from launching his party.

In January he told City Press that he would contest the 2021 government elections.

On Twitter he asked for volunteers to join his party and “help shape a new political formation”.

MORE

'SA is a soft target for foreign criminals': Herman Mashaba

'We have become like a soft target for foreign criminals fleeing their countries'
News
2 days ago

Sizwe Dhlomo: The youth can run SA 'better than any administration we’ve ever had'

Sizwe thinks SA's youth can run the country better than any administration it has ever had
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN QUOTES | Former DA CEO Paul Boughey on why he left the party

The DA’s former CEO, Paul Boughey, has talked about leaving the party and why he decided to join Herman Mashaba's The People's Dialogue
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  3. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa
  4. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  5. UKZN removes 2,000 'professional students' who've taken eight years to do a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X