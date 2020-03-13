South Africa

LISTEN | HIV cure won't materialise in SA any time soon

13 March 2020 - 13:50 By Modiegi Mashamaite
South Africa is working on a cure for HIV/Aids.
Image: Shutterstock via The Conversation

Finding an HIV cure in SA is still an ongoing cause which might take years.

According to the World Health Organisation, SA has the largest HIV epidemic in the world, with 19% of the globe's HIV sufferers, 15% of new infections, and 11% of Aids-related deaths.

Dr Moeketsi Mathe, a HIV clinician from Sebokeng, said SA was working on a cure but we should not expect one soon.

Two days ago 40-year-old Adam Castillejo from London became the second person in the world to be cured of HIV.

He had a bone-marrow transplant to beat a cancer called Hodgkin's lymphoma. A similar treatment was used in 2011 to cure Timothy Ray Brown’s leukaemia.

The virus has since been undetectable in Castillejo’s body for more than 30 months.

Mathe says, however, that South Africans should not put their faith in getting this treatment and finding a cure just yet. They should rather look into getting prescribed treatment which is much cheaper and less risky.

LISTEN TO WHAT DR MATHE HAD TO SAY ABOUT THE MATTER:

MORE

London man second patient to be cured of HIV

A second patient has been cured of HIV after undergoing stem cell transplant treatment, doctors said on Tuesday, after finding no trace of infection ...
News
2 days ago

Research shows medication vans could deliver a healthy drop in HIV infection rate

Preventing HIV can be as easy as delivering medication by van, researchers found during a three-year study in SA and Uganda.
News
2 days ago

