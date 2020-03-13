LISTEN | South African campuses struggle with rampant crime

Institutions of higher learning are facing the same rampant crime that is synonymous with the rest of the country.

This is according to Mandisa Makhaye, a lecturer at the University of Zululand in the faculty of criminal justice.

She said this issue is one that needs serious attention.

"Many would perceive universities as safe environments where education is the common language. However, students often become victims of crime within the campus and even their own residences,” Makhaye wrote in an article.



