Mayihlome Tshwete pokes fun at Masechaba Ndlovu's spokesperson announcement

Masechaba Ndlovu's appointment as the spokesperson for the department of sports, arts and culture has been met with a mixed reception by many, including former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete.

The TV and radio personality's appointment was announced by minister Nathi Mthethwa on Thursday.

“I am pleased to welcome Masechaba Ndlovu to the department of sports, arts and, culture as my newly appointed spokesperson.

“As a department, we know you will play an integral part in executing our motto of laying the foundation for greatness,” Mthethwa said in a statement on social media.