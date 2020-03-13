Mayihlome Tshwete pokes fun at Masechaba Ndlovu's spokesperson announcement
Masechaba Ndlovu's appointment as the spokesperson for the department of sports, arts and culture has been met with a mixed reception by many, including former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete.
The TV and radio personality's appointment was announced by minister Nathi Mthethwa on Thursday.
“I am pleased to welcome Masechaba Ndlovu to the department of sports, arts and, culture as my newly appointed spokesperson.
“As a department, we know you will play an integral part in executing our motto of laying the foundation for greatness,” Mthethwa said in a statement on social media.
I am pleased to welcome @MasechabaNdlovu to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture as my newly appointed Spokesperson. As a Department, we know that you will play an integral part in executing our motto of "laying the foundation for greatness". pic.twitter.com/na0TlqpLkj— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 12, 2020
Mthethwa hailed Ndlovu as a "seasoned media practioner who has played a significant role in the arts fraternity'.
“As someone who possesses passion for people, she has constantly been in the forefront of advocating for truth and justice,” Mthethwa said.
The former Metro FM presenter said she was ready to serve the department.
“It is an honour and a privilege. I am ready to serve indeed,” said Ndlovu.
It is an honour and a privilege. I am ready to serve indeed. https://t.co/9buyzFvudf— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) March 12, 2020
However, on social media, many questioned the appointment and others poked fun at it.
Tshwete poked fun by asking former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba why he deprived him of a massive PR announcement when he elected him spokesperson in 2014.
In a shared WhatsApp text, Tshwete asked: “Would it have killed you to market and introduce me like this?”
In another tweet, he wished Ndlovu well, saying: “All the best to her and I hope she does well.”
perhaps bad picture selection but people must let Masechaba spoke......its hardly a glamorous job. Kuyanyiwa pha ....all the best to her and I hope she does well https://t.co/3fLnXBqNJo— Mayi (@MTshwete) March 12, 2020
Some of these people are brilliant nje...I personally tried to recruit Lirandzu Themba...nothing wrong with these appointments ...the proof will be in the dobolo https://t.co/IjBmCbxS0g— Mayi (@MTshwete) March 13, 2020
Here is a snapshot of what some tweeps said:
What is the definition of a communicator, beloved? What's the job description? https://t.co/fhYqIvLgDh— BabesWePetitions (@Neli_Ngqulana) March 12, 2020
So the position requires anyone who can talk then? https://t.co/eff9I25mj9— Bhut’ Chisana (@MrGwej) March 12, 2020
So not a single person in the Communications Unit at Dept of Arts & Culture was more suitable and qualified than Masechaba Ndlovu? I just- 🤣— . (@camagumayeye_) March 12, 2020