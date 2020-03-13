South Africa

Mayihlome Tshwete pokes fun at Masechaba Ndlovu's spokesperson announcement

13 March 2020 - 09:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mayihlome Tshwete joked that he was not introduced in the same way when he was appointed a ministerial spokesperson. File photo
Image: TimesLIVE

Masechaba Ndlovu's appointment as the spokesperson for the department of sports, arts and culture has been met with a mixed reception by many, including former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete.

The TV and radio personality's appointment was announced by minister Nathi Mthethwa on Thursday.

“I am pleased to welcome Masechaba Ndlovu to the department of sports, arts and, culture as my newly appointed spokesperson.

“As a department, we know you will play an integral part in executing our motto of laying the foundation for greatness,” Mthethwa said in a statement on social media.

Mthethwa hailed Ndlovu as a "seasoned media practioner who has played a significant role in the arts fraternity'.

“As someone who possesses passion for people, she has constantly been in the forefront of advocating for truth and justice,” Mthethwa said.

The former Metro FM presenter said she was ready to serve the department.

“It is an honour and a privilege. I am ready to serve indeed,” said Ndlovu.

However, on social media, many questioned the appointment and others poked fun at it.

Tshwete poked fun by asking former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba why he deprived him of a massive PR announcement when he elected him spokesperson in 2014.

In a shared WhatsApp text, Tshwete asked: “Would it have killed you to market and introduce me like this?”

In another tweet, he wished Ndlovu well, saying: “All the best to her and I hope she does well.”

Here is a snapshot of what some tweeps said:

