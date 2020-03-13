South Africa

Old Mutual employee who travelled outside SA tests positive for Covid-19

13 March 2020 - 14:16 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
An Old Mutual staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after an overseas trip and is undergoing quarantine.
An Old Mutual staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after an overseas trip and is undergoing quarantine.
Image: Supplied

An Old Mutual staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under self-quarantine.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Old Mutual spokesperson, emphasised that the employee had not been in physical contact with any branch staff or customers.

“The employee recently travelled back from overseas and, as a precaution, the company has requested that everyone who  has travelled outside the country in the past two weeks should undergo medical tests.

“The employee's results came out positive and is undergoing a 21-day quarantine,” Tsengiwe said.

She said there was no need for panic or for a shutdown of their offices as they had the situation under control.

Old Mutual did not disclose which branch the employee reported to.

MORE

SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister

A Free State man who was reportedly the first South African to have contracted coronavirus without traveling outside the country has now tested ...
News
19 hours ago

Limpopo resort identified as quarantine site for South Africans returning from China

Security has been beefed up at The Ranch Resort near Polowane, Limpopo, where a group of South Africans being repatriated from the coronavirus ...
News
21 hours ago

Canada PM's wife joins list of high-profile people to contract Covid-19

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late on Thursday, while assuring the public the Canadian prime ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir debunks myths on coronavirus with new song

The song titled 'Fight Against Coronavirus' was released on Wednesday morning and it's aimed at raising awareness about the deadly Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  3. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  4. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa
  5. UKZN removes 2,000 'professional students' who've taken eight years to do a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X