South Africa

Parents take children home after coronavirus scare at Durban school

13 March 2020 - 13:36 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A staff member from Hopeville Primary School was told to go home after she returned to work following a trip to Turkey.
Image: Jozef Polc/123rf.com

At least 60 parents arrived at Hopeville Primary School in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Friday to demand answers after learning that a staff member was in self-isolation.

KwaZulu-Natal education departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed that a staff member who had been to Turkey had returned to work on Tuesday. 

The education department was called in on Friday when parents learnt the staff member was told to go home on Wednesday. 

Mahlambi said many parents asked to take their children home and were allowed to do so.

On Friday morning, the school's governing body sent out a communique to parents stating pupils should stay home until "further notice."

But the communique was immediately retracted. 

"The school is operating as normal. No school is closed. If that is the case, it is contrary to the report we have," Mahlambi said. 

