PODCAST | Recent horrific murders highlight 'the parole predicament'

13 March 2020 - 12:23 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Eight-year-old Reagan Gertse was murdered in Tulbagh by a man out on parole.
In the past few months, South Africa has experienced several horrific crimes perpetrated by offenders with violent criminal pasts.

Many of these offenders were recently paroled after serving a small portion of their  sentences. 

In today’s minisode, True Crime South Africa specifically looks at the murders of two eight-year-olds, Tazne van Wyk and Reagan Gertse, who were both recently killed by violent offenders who were on parole.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the need for South Africa’s parole system to be reviewed, and on the podcast today we discuss the importance of this as well as related issues such as prison overcrowding and the death penalty.

LISTEN to the enthralling episode below: 

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

