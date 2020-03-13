Special Cabinet meeting called to discuss coronavirus

The South African government has called a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The meeting was expected to be held on Sunday in Tshwane, the GCIS said in a statement.

“Cabinet reassures all in SA that the country remains on high alert. Every precaution is being taken to safeguard the country against any surge of the Covid-19,” minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the group of South Africans who are being repatriated from the Wuhan in China where the virus was first detected, are expected to land on South African soil later on Friday.