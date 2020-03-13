South Africa

Team of prosecutors to probe culpability in Enock Mpianzi’s death

13 March 2020 - 10:30 By Nonkululeko NJILO
The NPA has appointed a team to investigate prosecutions relating to Enock Mpianzi’s death.
Image: Supplied

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received an inquest docket regarding the death of Parktown Boys pupil Enock Mpianzi, who died during a school camp in January this year.

This was confirmed by NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana on Friday.

She said the docket had been received by the acting director of prosecutions, Advocate George Baloyi, to make a decision whether or not to prosecute. 

“Advocate Baloyi has since appointed a team of prosecutors who will be working on the docket.

“Once all outstanding issues have been finalised, the NPA will make its decision,” said Mjondondwana.

The NPA said it was awaiting a copy of the forensic report commissioned by the department of education. 

The report was released by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on March 4. It pointed to “negligence and extreme recklessness” on the part of the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, teachers who had accompanied the schoolchildren to the orientation camp, and the school itself. 

