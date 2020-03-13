WATCH | No worries, Mzansi has a Covid-19 song & dance routine

South Africans' reaction to adverse conditions remains unmatched.

On Thursday, the health ministry confirmed four new Covid-19 infections after testing more than 500 people, bringing the number of confirmed cases in SA to 17.

The national health department also confirmed the first case of local transmission, in the Free State.

The 32-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was apparently infected when he came into contact with a Chinese businessman.

“This is the first case of local transmission, as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad,” said health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi.