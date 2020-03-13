South Africa

WATCH | No worries, Mzansi has a Covid-19 song & dance routine

13 March 2020 - 05:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
South Africans' reaction to adverse conditions remains unmatched. There is now a 'coronavirus dance'.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

South Africans' reaction to adverse conditions remains unmatched.

On Thursday, the health ministry confirmed four new Covid-19 infections after testing more than 500 people, bringing the number of confirmed cases in SA to 17.

The national health department also confirmed the first case of local transmission, in the Free State.

The 32-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was apparently infected when he came into contact with a Chinese businessman.

“This is the first case of local transmission, as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad,” said health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi.

From first reports to man in critical condition: how coronavirus has changed life in SA

SA has 17 confirmed cases of the virus
News
18 hours ago

While the outbreak has sent many into panic mode, some are making the most out of the situation — literally making a song and dance.

A video shot at an undisclosed nightclub has gone viral for the “coronavirus dance”.

In the video, a group of people can be seen doing the dance move to an Amapiano soundtrack, while screaming “corona”.

Watch the video below:

The video left many in stitches, including club DJ, Das Kapital, and gqom musician Busiswa.

It comes just a week after the Coronavirus Challenge left social media users doubled over with laughter.

Here is what tweeps had to say.

