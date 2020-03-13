WATCH | No worries, Mzansi has a Covid-19 song & dance routine
South Africans' reaction to adverse conditions remains unmatched.
On Thursday, the health ministry confirmed four new Covid-19 infections after testing more than 500 people, bringing the number of confirmed cases in SA to 17.
The national health department also confirmed the first case of local transmission, in the Free State.
The 32-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was apparently infected when he came into contact with a Chinese businessman.
“This is the first case of local transmission, as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad,” said health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi.
While the outbreak has sent many into panic mode, some are making the most out of the situation — literally making a song and dance.
A video shot at an undisclosed nightclub has gone viral for the “coronavirus dance”.
In the video, a group of people can be seen doing the dance move to an Amapiano soundtrack, while screaming “corona”.
Watch the video below:
South Africa is not serious at all 😂 A whole dance for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Su9RsyRucd— Ketsia Bedy (@BedyKetsia) March 11, 2020
The video left many in stitches, including club DJ, Das Kapital, and gqom musician Busiswa.
It comes just a week after the Coronavirus Challenge left social media users doubled over with laughter.
Health Minister: Please stay away from crowded areas, we are at a critical poin-— Mpanza (@Sibu_MpanzaSA) March 5, 2020
South Africans from Thursday to Sunday: pic.twitter.com/75yRnMaa8p
Here is what tweeps had to say.
We have a Corona dance. It has an Amapiano soundtrack... & we're getting together in large crowds & small spaces(clubs) to do it while screaming "corrronaaaa". 😅😂🚀 South Africa is special guys. ❤🇿🇦🔥 HHAYBO SOUTH AAH!!!— Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah) March 11, 2020
TRUST SOUTH AFRICANS TO COME UP A CORONAVIRUS DANCE 🤣 https://t.co/bftHj41MjK— Das Kapital (@iamDasKapital) March 11, 2020
Meanwhile in South Africa, the corona virus has it's own dance move.— Vaginas' Monologue (@NomvuseleloPho1) March 11, 2020
It involves putting hand in air and bringing it down to cover your mouth meanwhile chanting "corona, corona, corona".
