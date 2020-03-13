South Africa

WATCH | No worries, Mzansi has a Covid-19 song & dance routine

13 March 2020 - 05:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
South Africans' reaction to adverse conditions remains unmatched. There is now a 'coronavirus dance'.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

South Africans' reaction to adverse conditions remains unmatched.

A Free State man who was reportedly the first South African to have contracted coronavirus without travelling outside the country has now tested negative.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that the man was tested at a private facility in the Free State. Mkhize said that because the man “did not fit the case definition”, the test was done again at the National Health Laboratory Service in Johannesburg. That test came back negative.

As a result, the number of South Africans who have tested positive for coronavirus is now 16.

From first reports to man in critical condition: how coronavirus has changed life in SA

SA has 17 confirmed cases of the virus
News
21 hours ago

While the outbreak has sent many into panic mode, some are making the most out of the situation — literally making a song and dance.

A video shot at an undisclosed nightclub has gone viral for the “coronavirus dance”.

In the video, a group of people can be seen doing the dance move to an Amapiano soundtrack, while screaming “corona”.

Watch the video below:

The video left many in stitches, including club DJ, Das Kapital, and gqom musician Busiswa.

It comes just a week after the Coronavirus Challenge left social media users doubled over with laughter.

Here is what tweeps had to say.

