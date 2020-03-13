WATCH | No worries, Mzansi has a Covid-19 song & dance routine
South Africans' reaction to adverse conditions remains unmatched.
A Free State man who was reportedly the first South African to have contracted coronavirus without travelling outside the country has now tested negative.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that the man was tested at a private facility in the Free State. Mkhize said that because the man “did not fit the case definition”, the test was done again at the National Health Laboratory Service in Johannesburg. That test came back negative.
As a result, the number of South Africans who have tested positive for coronavirus is now 16.
While the outbreak has sent many into panic mode, some are making the most out of the situation — literally making a song and dance.
A video shot at an undisclosed nightclub has gone viral for the “coronavirus dance”.
In the video, a group of people can be seen doing the dance move to an Amapiano soundtrack, while screaming “corona”.
Watch the video below:
South Africa is not serious at all 😂 A whole dance for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Su9RsyRucd— Ketsia Bedy (@BedyKetsia) March 11, 2020
The video left many in stitches, including club DJ, Das Kapital, and gqom musician Busiswa.
It comes just a week after the Coronavirus Challenge left social media users doubled over with laughter.
Health Minister: Please stay away from crowded areas, we are at a critical poin-— Mpanza (@Sibu_MpanzaSA) March 5, 2020
South Africans from Thursday to Sunday: pic.twitter.com/75yRnMaa8p
Here is what tweeps had to say.
We have a Corona dance. It has an Amapiano soundtrack... & we're getting together in large crowds & small spaces(clubs) to do it while screaming "corrronaaaa". 😅😂🚀 South Africa is special guys. ❤🇿🇦🔥 HHAYBO SOUTH AAH!!!— Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah) March 11, 2020
TRUST SOUTH AFRICANS TO COME UP A CORONAVIRUS DANCE 🤣 https://t.co/bftHj41MjK— Das Kapital (@iamDasKapital) March 11, 2020
Meanwhile in South Africa, the corona virus has it's own dance move.— Vaginas' Monologue (@NomvuseleloPho1) March 11, 2020
It involves putting hand in air and bringing it down to cover your mouth meanwhile chanting "corona, corona, corona".
Ratatata.