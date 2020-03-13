South Africa

WATCH | The moment AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was arrested

13 March 2020 - 09:53 By TimesLIVE
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was released on parole in December last year, but his freedom did not last long.
Image: ALON SKUY

Controversial AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's freedom was short-lived after he was arrested on Friday.

Eastern Cape police confirmed the arrest. He allegedly accosted members of his family at the Bumbane Great Place in the early hours of Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said a case had been opened against the king by his son and acting regent king Azenathi Dalindyebo.

“Azenathi opened a case of malicious damage to property and assault by threats at the Bityi police station,” Kinana said.

At the time of his arrest, Dalindyebo was out on parole after qualifying for a remission of sentence announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.

He was released in December after spending four years behind bars.

