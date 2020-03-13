South Africa

Western Cape's Herzlia schools closed until end of holidays after dad tests positive for coronavirus

13 March 2020 - 13:33 By Aron Hyman
United Herzlia Schools will remain closed until the end of school holidays after a parent tested positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: STR/AFP

United Herzlia Schools will keep campuses closed until the end of the school holidays in the Western Cape and have cancelled extramural activities after a parent tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents were sent an update on Friday in which the school’s executive director, Andries van Renssen, confirmed that a parent exposed to possible infection at a function had now tested positive for Covid-19.

“Yesterday [Thursday], we committed to communicating the facts only. In discussion with the family this morning, we are heartened to report that he is feeling much better, is almost symptom-free and remains at home,” read the letter.

“This means our schools remain closed until the end of the school holidays as communicated yesterday,” it read.

“There is a parent in our community who recently returned to Cape Town after attending a function where there were confirmed Covid-19 infected individuals present, and he is showing signs of illness,” the school said in an earlier letter.

Van Renssen said parents could expect communication from school principals about how their children would be affected and what the plans were for the next week. He said the aim was to minimise learning disruption.

Advice had been obtained from a doctor on appropriate responses for children who may have had secondary contact.

"Currently no other family member shows any signs of illness," the school said.

"No swab tests are required but self-isolation is required."

Parents were urged to be vigilant and watch for any signs of infection in their children and to report problems to their doctors telephonically.

The school also advised parents to avoid spreading unnecessary anxiety among children and in the community by being mindful of what they shared on social media and in front of their children.

