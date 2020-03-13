Who was Zuma working for? Plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

In his book, The President's Keepers, Jacques Pauw wrote that former president Jacob Zuma got a salary from a security company for a period during his presidency.

Zuma and his paymaster said it wasn't true.

This week, the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture heard that Roy Moodley, an ANC heavyweight and owner of Royal Security, paid Zuma R1.6m in total. They put Zuma on the Royal Security payroll and he was paid a monthly “salary” of R64,000 per month from July 2007, advocate Vas Soni, an evidence leader at the commission, told Judge Raymond Zondo.

After he was sworn in as president, Moodley still paid Zuma for four months.

Zuma thus had two employers: Roy Moodley and the Republic of South Africa.

