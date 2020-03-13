Wreath-laying ceremony for three Eldorado Park siblings killed in taxi crash
A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Thursday for the three Eldorado Park siblings who died in a tragic road accident on the Golden Highway near Soweto earlier this week.
Scores of community members, members of local churches and the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) joined the family of the three children aged six, 10 and 11 at the site of the accident where the children died.
Wreath Laying Ceremony for the 3 siblings who were amongst the 12 people killed in yesterday's vehicle accident on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park. Lashay Goodall (10), Learyn Goodall (11) & Aiden Goodall (6).— Tembeds (@AsktheChief01) March 12, 2020
Aiden Goodall was in grade 1, Lashay had been in grade 5 while Learyn was a grade 6 pupil.
The children were among 12 people who died when the taxi they were travelling in collided with another vehicle.
The JMPD shared images of the wreath-laying ceremony on its Twitter page.
Community members and relatives of the children lined the stretch of road, leading to the disaster site, with bouquets of flowers in hand.
The area had been cordoned off.
At the scene, the scattered remains of the crash remained strewn around the area.
Odile Goodall, the emotional mother of the Goodall children, wept as she stood at the scene.
In an interview with the Sowetan, held on the day her children died, she said they had all told her that they loved her that day before heading for school.