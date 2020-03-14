South Africa

Load-shedding reduced to stage 1

14 March 2020 - 12:47 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding has been reduced to stage 1 due to increased generating capacity with Koeberg Unit 1 coming back on stream.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Eskom reduced load-shedding to stage 1 from noon on Saturday owing to an improvement in generating capacity with Koeberg Unit 1 coming back on stream.

Stage 1 load-shedding will continue until 11pm on Saturday.

“Due to improvement in the generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand, Eskom will implement Stage 1 load-shedding from 12:00 until 23:00. This is a reduction from Stage 2 load-shedding, which started at 07:00,” the electricity provider said.

It added that Koeberg Unit 1 had been safely synchronised onto the grid, which had helped increase generation capacity and to ease the scale of load-shedding.

The power utility did not say whether load-shedding would resume on Sunday.

It switched from stage 4 to stage 3 load-shedding on Friday afternoon.

