South Africa

Mpumalanga woman raped and thrown in dam

14 March 2020 - 11:13 By TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma applauded police for their swift response in arresting the suspect.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 27-year-old Mpumalanga man who allegedly threw a 68-year-old woman into a dam after raping her has appeared in the Delmas magistrate’s court.  

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday, March 7 in Delmas. The man appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody to March 17.

He reiterated his call for “society to stand up against gender-based violence”.

