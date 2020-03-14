South Africa

No more breathalyser tests in Durban to prevent spread of coronavirus

14 March 2020 - 08:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
eThekwini metro police have put a stop to the use of breathalysers at roadblocks due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.
Steve Middleton, head of the metro police force, made the announcement on Friday in a widely circulated voicenote.

He later confirmed on Facebook that the voicenote was legitimate.

“I felt in the interests of both members of our service and the community at large to place an immediate moratorium on the use of alcohol breatherlysers at all roadblocks,” Middleton said.

He said this wouldn't hamper the policing of drink driving or driving under the influence — “but reduces risk to life and limb we currently face aligned to the spread of the coronavirus”.

