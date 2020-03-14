South Africa

Plane with 146 South Africans returning from Wuhan arrives in SA

14 March 2020 - 10:41 By Graeme Hoskins

The South Africans evacuated from Wuhan — the coronavirus global epicentre — have arrived back in the country after a 14-hour flight.

SAA flight ZS-SND touched down at Polokwane International Airport on Saturday morning.

The Airbus A340-600, which was part of a military led evacuation of the South Africans from the Chinese city, was immediately approached by biohazard specialists in white hazmat suits who could be seen carefully inspecting the aircraft. Ground crew and cargo handling staff were also kitted out in special masks and equipment.

It was originally thought that 121 South Africans were evacuated but TimesLIVE has been informed that 146 are on-board.

The South Africans will be taken to The Ranch Resort 25km outside Polokwane where they will be quarantined for 21 days.

Buses that will transport the South Africans to the quarantine site, were lined up near the SAA aircraft, while soldiers stood guard around them.

The passengers disembarked after undergoing medical examinations aboard the aircraft. Several waved towards the arrivals section and viewing desk where scores of journalists were gathered.

Most were carrying a few belongings after Chinese authorities enforced strict cargo hold conditions before they left Wuhan airport. While queuing on the tarmac as they waited to board the buses, health officials examined several of them and their bags before they boarded the buses.

MORE

China reports 11 new virus cases, majority 'imported'

China reported 11 new infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, and for the first time since the start of the epidemic the majority of them were ...
News
2 hours ago

Grade 9 Herzlia school pupil tests positive for coronavirus in Cape Town

A Grade 9 pupil at the United Herzlia Schools in the Western Cape has tested positive for coronavirus in what is, at this stage, the first case of a ...
News
2 hours ago

Special Cabinet meeting called to discuss coronavirus

The South African government has called a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  2. AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo arrested at family homestead South Africa
  3. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  4. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  5. UKZN removes 2,000 'professional students' who've taken eight years to do a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X