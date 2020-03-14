South Africa

Three bust after offering cop R20,000 to make attempted murder case go away

14 March 2020 - 16:32 By TimesLIVE
Three men have been arrested for trying to bribe a detective to make an attempted murder case disappear.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

Three men have been arrested by Western Cape police for offering a R20,000 bribe to a detective to make an attempted murder case go away.

Police said the bribe was made after a victim was shot and wounded in Joe Slovo Park, Milnerton, on March 4.

“The detective in the case followed up on leads and identified the man who allegedly shot and wounded the victim. Three men of Somali origin arranged to meet with the officer and offered him a bribe of R20,000 for him to make the matter go away.

“Recognising that the suspects offered money in return for the disappearance of the docket, the member ‘agreed’ to the arrangement, and reported the matter to his commanders,” police said.

 A meeting was arranged for March 12 at which the investigating officer was handed a cash amount of R5,000.

 “Three suspects were thereafter arrested and are expected to appear in court once charged for bribery and one of the three is also facing an attempted murder charge,” police said.

