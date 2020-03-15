South Africa

Baby stolen from Mamelodi West clinic

15 March 2020 - 14:28 By Naledi Shange
Baby disappears from Mamelodi clinic.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Pretoria police were on Sunday searching for a baby who was allegedly kidnapped in Mamelodi.

The three-month-old went missing on Friday.

Police said the child had been taken from a clinic in Mamelodi West.

“The baby was last seen being held by [a woman who] is short in height and was dressed in a grey top, orange leggings and grey and white takkies,” police said in a statement.

Officers called for anyone with information to assist them with information.

