Fate of Chris Hani's killer's parole bid to be announced on Monday

The justice and correctional services department announced on Sunday that minister Ronald Lamola was set to announce his decision on the parole reconsideration for offender Janusz Walus on Monday.

Walus was sentenced to death for the assassination of the general secretary of the SA Communist Party, Chris Hani, in 1993. His death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment when the death penalty was abolished in SA.

A news conference to announce the decision was scheduled for 9.30am on Monday.

The department said that its plans to deal with and manage the coronavirus would also be outlined.