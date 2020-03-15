South Africa

Fate of Chris Hani's killer's parole bid to be announced on Monday

15 March 2020 - 16:30 By TimesLIVE
Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus will hear on Monday whether he will be granted parole.
Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus will hear on Monday whether he will be granted parole.
Image: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive

The justice and correctional services department announced on Sunday that minister Ronald Lamola was set to announce his decision on the parole reconsideration for offender Janusz Walus on Monday.

Walus was sentenced to death for the assassination of the general secretary of the SA Communist Party, Chris Hani, in 1993. His death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment when the death penalty was abolished in SA.

A news conference to announce the decision was scheduled for 9.30am on Monday.

The department said that its plans to deal with and manage the coronavirus would also be outlined.

MORE

Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus's bid for parole gets another lifeline

Janusz Walus, the murderer of SACP leader Chris Hani, will have to wait another 60 days for a decision on whether he will be granted parole
News
3 months ago

Judgment reserved as Janusz Walus fights decision not to grant him parole

Pretoria high court judge Jody Kollapen on Monday reserved judgment in the application brought by Janusz Walus to set aside former justice minister ...
News
5 months ago

Janusz Walus has fulfilled parole conditions, feels shame over Chris Hani's murder: lawyer

Lawyers for Janusz Walus, the murderer of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani, asked the high court in Pretoria on Monday to set aside then justice ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo arrested at family homestead South Africa
  2. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  3. Grade 9 Herzlia school pupil tests positive for coronavirus in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  5. WATCH | #Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil South Africa

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
X