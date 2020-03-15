Houses, cars burnt as fire blazes on Signal Hill
15 March 2020 - 17:29
More than 200 firefighters are battling a blaze on Signal Hill in Cape Town, with vehicles and homes on fire.
City of Cape Town fire department spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that the fire started on the mountain slopes below Tafelberg Road at about 12.50pm.
There were reports of four houses that caught alight in Trek Road, and others affected on Intel Road.
In total, some 203 firefighters were battling the blaze.
The City of Cape Town said that six vehicles were “severely damaged” and five others affected on Signal Hill Road.