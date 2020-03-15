'It's fake!' Department dismisses circular claiming schools to shut due to coronavirus

The bogus statement reads that the schools will be shut down for a month as the coronavirus infections are expected to increase by 45%.

The document contained the signature of the director-general of the education department, Hubert Mweli.

However, Mweli has urged all education departments to ignore the circular.

Please note that this document is not genuine. It has my signature but it is a fake document. Please ignore it,” Mweli said via his Twitter page.