No load-shedding expected on Monday: Eskom

15 March 2020 - 19:37 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says no load-shedding is expected on Monday.
Embattled power utility Eskom said on Sunday afternoon that no load-shedding was expected on Monday.

However, it warned that the possibility of load-shedding for the rest of the week “remains high”.

In a statement, Eskom said that a “much improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand” meant that emergency generation reserves had recovered.

“However, the possibility that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice during the week remains high,” the statement read.

