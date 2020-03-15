No load-shedding expected on Monday: Eskom
Embattled power utility Eskom said on Sunday afternoon that no load-shedding was expected on Monday.
However, it warned that the possibility of load-shedding for the rest of the week “remains high”.
In a statement, Eskom said that a “much improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand” meant that emergency generation reserves had recovered.
“However, the possibility that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice during the week remains high,” the statement read.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 15, 2020
No loadshedding is expected tomorrow, but the possibility of loadshedding during the week remains high@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/1RpSiiI1vD