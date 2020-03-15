South Africa

Pilot dies in KZN plane crash

15 March 2020 - 19:13 By TimesLIVE
Police and private rescue services on Sunday were called out to a plane crash in the Umkomazi River valley.
Police and private rescue services on Sunday were called out to a plane crash in the Umkomazi River valley.
Image: Supplied / IPSS Medical Rescue

A light aircraft crash in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the life of one person on Sunday.

According to Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue, a group of kayakers spotted the aircraft crashing in the Umkomazi River valley.

When rescue services — including police search and rescue, and the Mountain Club of SA — went to the scene, there was nothing they could do.

“The wreckage was located by the [search and rescue] units and unfortunately this was not a survivable accident,” said Herbst.

It was only the pilot on board, he added.

MORE

CAA plane dived 1,500ft in the nine seconds before it crashed, say investigators

Seconds before crashing into a Garden Route mountain, a Civil Aviation Authority plane went into a mysterious dive, a preliminary accident report ...
News
2 weeks ago

Three confirmed dead in plane crash on mountain pass in southern Cape

Emergency services have confirmed the death of three people in an aircraft crash earlier on Thursday near a mountain pass between Mossel Bay and ...
News
1 month ago

Pilot and passenger die in plane crash in Springs

Two people died when their two-seater aircraft crashed in Springs on Sunday
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo arrested at family homestead South Africa
  2. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  3. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  4. Grade 9 Herzlia school pupil tests positive for coronavirus in Cape Town South Africa
  5. WATCH | #Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil South Africa

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
X