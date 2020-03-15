Pilot dies in KZN plane crash

A light aircraft crash in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the life of one person on Sunday.

According to Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue, a group of kayakers spotted the aircraft crashing in the Umkomazi River valley.

When rescue services — including police search and rescue, and the Mountain Club of SA — went to the scene, there was nothing they could do.

“The wreckage was located by the [search and rescue] units and unfortunately this was not a survivable accident,” said Herbst.

It was only the pilot on board, he added.