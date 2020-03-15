South Africa

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on coronavirus

Editor's Note: Livestream is expected to start at 6pm

15 March 2020 - 18:00 By TIMESLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday about his administration's plans to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

This as the number of people positively diagnosed with the coronavirus in SA has increased to 51.

The health department announced an increase of 13 patients on Sunday morning — from  38 cases recorded on Saturday.

The health ministry announced that seven of the new cases were in Gauteng, five in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa met with his cabinet of Sunday to discuss SA's response to the outbreak.

