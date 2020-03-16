Covid-19 live updates: government considers state of emergency

Health minister Zweli Mkhize and justice minister Ronald Lamola have confirmed that if the coronavirus situation deteriorates, the South African government may consider declaring a state of emergency.

A number of ministers who form part of government’s response to the virus addressed the media on Monday morning on the measures announced by Ramaphosa on Sunday evening.

The council will be meeting at least three times a week and will also consist of senior government officials who will be released from some of their responsibilities as government looks to arrest a wide scale outbreak in the country.

Mkhize and Lamola emphasised that the declaration of a national disaster was the first step to try contain the spread of the virus.

Lamola said that the disaster management act enabled the government to suspend or limit some of the rights of citizens enshrined in the constitution.

Ramaphosa announced that gatherings of more than 100 were now prohibited and schools will be closing.

Mkhize also explained the high risk that comes with local transmission.

“Once this infection spreads in taxis, trains, informal settlements, it will create a new dynamic. We will need to create quarantine facilities if necessary. It means some might have to move out their homes.”