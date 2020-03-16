South Africa

Coronavirus: Here are the ports that are being closed

16 March 2020 - 07:42 By TimesLIVE
Saldanha Terminal is Africa's largest iron ore exporter.
The largest natural, deepwater port in SA, Saldanha, is among those being closed due to coronavirus.

Saldanha Terminal is Africa's largest iron ore exporter. Transnet states it also handles commodities such as lead, steel and granite, trading with Europe and China, as well as West and East Africa.

The Mossel Bay port is the second sea point to be closed.

Other ports affected are: Alexander Bay, Sendelingsdrift, Onseepkans, McCarthys Rest, Middelpunt, Rietfontein, Gemsbok Twee Rivieren; Bray; Mokopong; Mokghibistadt; Swartkopfontein; Derdepoort; Stockpoort; Platjan; Pondrift; Zanzibar; Pafuri; Giriyondo; Emahlatini; Bothashoop; Waverley; Nerston; Josefsdal; Kosi Bay; Onverwacht; Sani Pass; Boesmansnek; Tellebridge; Ongeluksnek; Ramatsiliso; Mononsthapass; Peka Bridge; Makhaleng and Sephaphusgate.

READ IN FULL | Ramaphosa declares coronavirus a national disaster

Read the full statement delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa via a nationally televised address on Sunday March 15.
