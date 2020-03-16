Coronavirus: SAA allows passengers one free flight change on key routes

“We will be regularly reviewing our policies during this challenging time to ensure our customers can continue to travel with confidence and added reassurance,” said Philip Saunders, SAA chief commercial officer.

The offer does not apply to Mango, SA Express or Airlink airlines.

The airline said last week that health and safety protocols had been ramped up aboard aircraft, focusing on touch points such as handles, seatbelt buckles, tray tables and armrests. Hard surfaces such as lavatories, galley units and window shades are also thoroughly cleaned.

The airline's Airbus fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air filters that sift out and remove dust, bacteria, allergens and other unhygienic particles, says SAA.