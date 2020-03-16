South Africa

Coronavirus: SAA allows passengers one free flight change on key routes

16 March 2020 - 11:34 By TimesLIVE
SAA will allow one free change of booking for tickets issued between March 13 and April 30 2020 for travel on selected routes.
SAA will allow one free change of booking for tickets issued between March 13 and April 30 2020 for travel on selected routes.
Image: SAA

SAA is offering customers one free change in reservations on selected international routes because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The routes applicable include those between Johannesburg and New York, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Munich and London. Itineraries must be rebooked by April 30 and travel completed by September 30.

“We will be regularly reviewing our policies during this challenging time to ensure our customers can continue to travel with confidence and added reassurance,” said Philip Saunders, SAA chief commercial officer.

The offer does not apply to Mango, SA Express or Airlink airlines.

The airline said last week that health and safety protocols had been ramped up aboard aircraft, focusing on touch points such as handles, seatbelt buckles, tray tables and armrests. Hard surfaces such as lavatories, galley units and window shades are also thoroughly cleaned.

The airline's Airbus fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air  filters that sift out and remove dust, bacteria, allergens and other unhygienic particles, says SAA.

Flying and coronavirus — what SAA and Mango are doing to protect passengers

South African Airways (SAA) and Mango have moved to reassure passengers concerned about the spread of the coronavirus that stringent health and ...
News
3 days ago

Plane with 146 South Africans returning from Wuhan arrives in SA

The South Africans evacuated from Wuhan - the coronavirus global epicentre - have arrived back in the country after a 14-hour flight.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  2. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  3. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  4. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  5. 'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot News

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
X