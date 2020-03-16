Cruise ship to sail from Durban to Portuguese Islands amid coronavirus fears

MSC said it was aware of the severity of the coronavirus and the president’s call to limit travel, and would therefore accommodate passengers who wanted to postpone their trips.

“In light of this, any passenger who does not wish to travel will be provided with a voucher to the value of their current cruise for use in the upcoming local cruise season in 2020/2021,” MSC said.

However, it may be too late for those who were scheduled to leave on Monday’s trip.

“Passengers have the option to move their cruise within 48 hours of the initial cruise departure. Guests will also receive an additional $50 on board credit per cabin to be used on a cruise in the next season,” the cruise operator said.

Extensive measures had been taken to ensure the safety of passengers. These included the deep sanitising of ships and banning passengers who had recently visited high-risk countries.