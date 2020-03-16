South Africa

Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown

16 March 2020 - 13:20 By Orrin Singh
A mother and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19 in northern KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
A mother and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19 in northern KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

A Grade R pupil at Richards Bay Primary School in northern KwaZulu-Natal has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu confirmed the school was on lockdown after 17 pupils in the same class began showing potential symptoms of infection.

"We can confirm one Grade R learner from Richards Bay Primary tested positive. We understand her mother works at one of the banks and deals with the foreign exchange of money."

Mshengu said the mother of the girl had also tested positive and would have subsequently passed the virus to her daughter, who tested positive on Sunday.

"Tests were released yesterday [Sunday] confirming the learner was positive.

"Seventeen of the learners at school are showing signs related to coronavirus. We received this info this morning and instructed that the school be locked down."

Sources at the school confirmed it had been locked down and that the education department was in touch with school officials. 

TimesLIVE understands the pupil stopped attending school on Tuesday after being unwell for almost a week. 

The national health minister's spokesperson, Dr Lwazi Manzi, said the department was  not aware of the case. 

MORE

WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed ...
News
8 hours ago

Coronavirus hits world sport for six

Golf Masters postponed. English Premier League suspended. Formula One season comes to a screeching stop. Uefa Champions League halted. Super Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We don't want them here': Coronavirus jitters rattle Polokwane town

A close-knit Limpopo community that will house the 121 South Africans who fled Wuhan is being ripped apart by fear.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  3. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  4. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  5. 'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot News

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
X