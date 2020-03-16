Help offered to families of four South Africans not allowed on flight from Wuhan

“It must be highlighted that this does not mean that they have been infected, but this was done to mitigate the risk of having an infected person on the same flight with more than 100 others and thus exposing them,” she said.

“We know that this may have negatively affected our citizens and their families, who have now been informed. The department of social development is offering support and counselling to the families and the embassy also continues to communicate with the four citizens as they remain in self-quarantine in Wuhan.”

Of the 114 flown back to South Africa, 112 were given the all clear when it came to their health.

Two had slight coughs but not the high temperatures usually associated with the virus. “The medical team, however, took a decision to isolate these two citizens for close and constant monitoring,” said Manzi.