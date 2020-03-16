South Africa

Help offered to families of four South Africans not allowed on flight from Wuhan

16 March 2020
Four South Africans who were about to travel back from Wuhan were left behind after displaying some symptoms of illness.
The families of four South Africans left behind in China after displaying symptoms of Covid-19 are being given counselling, the department of health said on Monday.

The four were supposed to have joined the group recently evacuated from Wuhan, but shortly before departing were made to stay behind.

Department spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said while the four showed concerning symptoms, it did not necessarily mean that they would test positive for the virus.

“It must be highlighted that this does not mean that they have been infected, but this was done to mitigate the risk of having an infected person on the same flight with more than 100 others and thus exposing them,” she said.

“We know that this may have negatively affected our citizens and their families, who have now been informed. The department of social development is offering support and counselling to the families and the embassy also continues to communicate with the four citizens as they remain in self-quarantine in Wuhan.”

Of the 114 flown back to South Africa, 112 were given the all clear when it came to their health.

Two had slight coughs but not the high temperatures usually associated with the virus. “The medical team, however, took a decision to isolate these two citizens for close and constant monitoring,” said Manzi.

The 114 South Africans - along with the medical team and SAA cabin crew who helped repatriate them - remain in quarantine at the Ranch Resort outside Polokwane, Limpopo.

The department has promised to take stringent measures to ensure that all those returning home are clear of infection.

The group underwent testing by Chinese authorities before boarding the SAA aircraft. They were tested again before being allowed onto the flight and again before disembarking in Limpopo.

Manzi said the group has since undergone further testing. “Between yesterday [Sunday] and this morning, all these citizens have been swabbed for testing for Covid-19. We now await the outcome of their results,” she said.  

By Monday afternoon, the number of coronavirus infections around the country was at 62. 

