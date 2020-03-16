Here's who to follow for accurate Covid-19 news & information

The letter, which bears Mweli's signature, said all public schools would be closed for four weeks from Monday. It also said cases of the virus would increase by 45% in SA.

“South Africans must ignore the misleading document as it was not issued by the department. It is not a formal circular. The signature of the DG was lifted from the guidelines sent out to schools earlier this week,” the department said in a statement.

Here's who to follow for accurate information about Covid-19:

World Health Organisation (WHO)

The UN's health agency uses social media to share information regarding Covid-19, its spread and ways in which people can protect themselves from it. On Monday, it provided tips on how individuals under quarantine can stay connected without physical human contact.