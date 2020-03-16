Hotel groups take steps to protect guests and staff from coronavirus
Hotel groups have taken a number of steps to counter the spread of coronavirus in their facilities.
Sun International said the prohibition on mass gatherings of more than 100 people, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, will mean upcoming shows and events will have to be postponed.
“As soon as we have clarity about the period of the ban, we will reschedule these events accordingly,” said Sun International COO for hospitality, Graham Wood.
Wood said Sun International was in discussions with event promoters and organisers, and announcements would be made on an event-by-event basis.
He said all Sun International properties remained open for business.
“The president has specifically requested that entertainment centres bolster hygiene control. We can assure all our visitors that this is already happening at our hotels, casinos and other facilities,” Wood said.
The hotel group said it had always adhered to the strictest hygiene and cleanliness.
“In addition to our ongoing cleaning schedules, we have introduced enhanced cleaning and other practices for housekeeping and food and beverage areas,” he said.
Wood said the group has made hand sanitisers available at all entrances to hotels, casinos, conference areas and public transport at Sun City. Hand sanitisers were also available in staff areas.
He said there would be enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas such as door handles, escalator handrails, slot machines, elevator buttons and card machines.
The group was constantly reviewing and stepping up hygiene and safety in all food preparation and handling areas.
Legacy Hotels and Resorts said the company had started implementing precautionary measures across all of its 21 properties in SA, Namibia, Ghana and Gabon.
It said all staff are temperature-tested daily before work.
“Anyone showing temperatures higher than globally accepted healthy levels will be sent home immediately to obtain medical clearance, failing which will they undertake a two-week self-isolation period,” Legacy said.
The group said surfaces in all rooms are disinfected daily and when guests leave, each room will be sterilised. All public areas will be disinfected frequently throughout the day.
All Legacy guests, whether local or foreign, are now required to provide information at check-in regarding their travel logistics before arriving at the property, including origin and previous destinations.
“In addition, guests will be requested to submit to a temperature test and those displaying symptoms of Covid-19 must obtain medical clearance.”
Legacy said a guest who tests positively for Covid-19 will immediately be isolated in designated quarantine areas in each hotel until cleared, or alternatively transferred at the guest’s discretion to an alternative location.