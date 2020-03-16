Hotel groups take steps to protect guests and staff from coronavirus

Hotel groups have taken a number of steps to counter the spread of coronavirus in their facilities.

Sun International said the prohibition on mass gatherings of more than 100 people, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, will mean upcoming shows and events will have to be postponed.

“As soon as we have clarity about the period of the ban, we will reschedule these events accordingly,” said Sun International COO for hospitality, Graham Wood.

Wood said Sun International was in discussions with event promoters and organisers, and announcements would be made on an event-by-event basis.

He said all Sun International properties remained open for business.

“The president has specifically requested that entertainment centres bolster hygiene control. We can assure all our visitors that this is already happening at our hotels, casinos and other facilities,” Wood said.

The hotel group said it had always adhered to the strictest hygiene and cleanliness.

“In addition to our ongoing cleaning schedules, we have introduced enhanced cleaning and other practices for housekeeping and food and beverage areas,” he said.

Wood said the group has made hand sanitisers available at all entrances to hotels, casinos, conference areas and public transport at Sun City. Hand sanitisers were also available in staff areas.