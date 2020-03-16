Keeping up with the science of coronavirus: here's a cheat-sheet

The novel coronavirus (and the disease it causes, Covid-19) has scientists across the globe working around the clock. It’s a new enemy and much of its weaponry and tactical approach is still being figured out. Fake news can bloom in the spaces where no answer is available. Here is a cheat-sheet to help us understand some of the science that’s going on.

QUICKER TEST ON THE CARDS, BUT NOT YET

At the moment, patients must wait at least a day (but anything up to four days) to find out if they’re positive. With some scientific luck, that could change. A British corporation and a Senegalese research foundation are working on a hand-held test that could take 10 minutes and cost about $1 (about R16,60). But don’t hold out for it: if all goes well, it will take at least three months.

VACCINES POSSIBLE, BUT WE MUST WAIT

It’s a global race for the first vaccine and more than a dozen institutions are hard at work to be the “winner”. But, getting it right is paramount and all the normal ethics of clinical trials need to be observed. Public health officials say this is a marathon, not a sprint, and that it will be at least 18 months before they’re even close to a viable option. So keep washing those hands, people.