Lion's Head closed, firefighters hurt, cars burnt out — but blaze is contained

“We express our gratitude to those members of the public who have donated refreshments for firefighters and ask that these be dropped off at the Roeland Street Fire Station, and not on scene,” said fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

On Monday morning the blaze had been contained and helicopters were water-bombing areas that were inaccessible to ground crews.

“As of this morning, we dispatched three Huey helicopters and one fixed wing spotter plane to wet down actively burning areas,” said SANParks regional manager Lauren Clayton. “Crews working throughout the evening will be replaced with fresh crews later today and in addition, 30 national parts-contracted firefighters, 60 Working on Fire firefighters as well as staff from the Cape Peninsula Fire Protection Association will be fighting the fire on the ground,” she said on Monday.

Members of the Volunteer Wildfire Services will be activated on Monday evening to monitor the area and continue mopping up.