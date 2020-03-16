Lion's Head closed, firefighters hurt, cars burnt out — but blaze is contained
Table Mountain National Park has appointed Enviro Wildfire Services to investigate the cause of the wildfire being contained on the slopes of Table Mountain and Lion's Head on Monday.
The efforts of 230 firefighters who battled the blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain since Sunday afternoon paid off on Monday morning when they were able to contain it.
View from the balcony 🥺🔥 #capetown #fire pic.twitter.com/VM9rTYu7j2— Ryan Herman (@Ryanbbc) March 15, 2020
The national park requested emergency reinforcements to help contain the blaze which burnt through 60ha of vegetation, including fynbos and disused pine plantation stands.
The extra reinforcements will form part of a 100-person staff on standby in case of flare-ups amid unpredictable weather conditions.
The city of Cape Town said some firefighting staff were taken to hospital after being injured. One firefighting appliance was damaged by the fire.
Amid strong winds the fire, which started just below Tafelberg Road at noon on Sunday, quickly jumped across Kloofnek Road, setting alight vegetation on the lower slopes around Lion's Head and Signal Hill.
Several vehicles parked at the entrance to the Lion's Head walking route were destroyed or damaged.
All footpaths around Lion's Head and The Glen were also closed on Monday until further notice.
On Sunday some of the country's most expensive real estate was threatened by the fire along Nettleton Road above Clifton.
The city made emergency shelter available at the Clifton Community Hall on Sunday evening.
Up to 30 firefighting vehicles had earlier battled to contain the blaze along Tafelberg Road, between Kloofnek Road and Signal Hill, Lion's Head towards Nettleton Road and in The Glen.
Several roads were closed but that did not deter some residents from bringing food and refreshments to the firefighters.
“We express our gratitude to those members of the public who have donated refreshments for firefighters and ask that these be dropped off at the Roeland Street Fire Station, and not on scene,” said fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.
On Monday morning the blaze had been contained and helicopters were water-bombing areas that were inaccessible to ground crews.
“As of this morning, we dispatched three Huey helicopters and one fixed wing spotter plane to wet down actively burning areas,” said SANParks regional manager Lauren Clayton. “Crews working throughout the evening will be replaced with fresh crews later today and in addition, 30 national parts-contracted firefighters, 60 Working on Fire firefighters as well as staff from the Cape Peninsula Fire Protection Association will be fighting the fire on the ground,” she said on Monday.
Members of the Volunteer Wildfire Services will be activated on Monday evening to monitor the area and continue mopping up.
“The plan for today is to secure the perimeter as well as hot spots in priority areas which include Kloof Road, Nettleton Road, below and above Tafelberg Road and Kloofnek forest in Table Mountain National Park,” said Clayton.
“Because of adverse and unpredictable weather expected for today, national parks and all fire agencies request that the public exercise extreme caution during the remainder of the fire season.”
She said the entire Lion's Head and The Glen footpaths vicinity was closed. “No hiking or mountain biking activities are permitted in these areas.”
The firefighting effort overnight saw 230 firefighters and 30 firefighting appliances divided into five divisions, each responsible for a sector.
By 9am on Monday the firefighting appliances were reduced to nine as there were no visible flames.
“Relief crews are due to arrive to bolster the current manpower,” said Carelse.