My coronavirus lockdown: I invited my pressure cooker to my birthday lunch

Jacqui Venter, 46, is a South African digital project manager living in London. As the coronavirus infection rate spirals in the UK, she has caught the flu and has been instructed by her doctor to self-isolate in case she has Covid-19.

The only problem is that she lives in a tiny studio flat in Soho, a very vibrant part of town. Now she has #FOMO in Soho.

Isolation makes people do strange things. Today, on my second day of lockdown, I invited my pressure cooker to my birthday lunch.

I set the “table” (an Ikea footstool for short people) and took out a special, Christmas-printed serviette that I picked out at the January sales last year. It would have been rude of me to leave the chef in the kitchen, especially since he had done all the hard work for my birthday dinner. I wasn’t raised that way. As it was, I found it difficult to sit comfortably and drink gin while he worked. I kept asking him: “Give me a job to do, dude.” I did notice that he must have been very critical of his work because he didn’t touch his meal, which I thought was divine. Beef stroganoff with creme fraiche and far too many chestnut mushrooms - just the way I like it. How could he have known?

I’ll admit, I was tired. At 4am I awoke to a deafening crash of cinematic genres. The Exorcist had smashed into Event Horizon. You see, in Event Horizon, a spaceship goes through the time barrier and returns from hell with a bad attitude. There is a lot of screaming with people thrashing around naked. In The Exorcist, hell is flung out of a little girl and she vomits a lot. What I heard at 4am, beneath my window, in a pedestrian-only street, was the shrieking of a freshly possessed reveller followed by the subsequent exorcism of her demonic stomach contents. Sheer audible agony at a deafening volume. “Trayceee! Wait for meee! Urgh urgh.”