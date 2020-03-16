Pilot killed in KZN plane crash identified as Springbok canoeist

The pilot who was killed in a plane crash near the Umkomazi River Valley on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday has been identified as accomplished canoeist Mark Perrow.

Canoeing SA said in a Facebook post that 55-year-old Perrow was one of the country's greatest paddlers. He was part of the South African team that participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and is a Dusi Canoe Marathon winner.

“The paddling community is devastated to learn of the passing of Mark Perrow,” said Canoeing SA. “Mark was one of the greatest paddlers this country has produced. Part of the SA team to the Barcelona Olympics, he was able to dominate at every major South African river marathon race. Competitive but always hugely likable. A family man and a paddling icon. Always in our hearts Hop. RIP.”