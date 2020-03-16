South Africa

Public protector suspends walk-ins at all offices countrywide

16 March 2020 - 16:36 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suspended all walk-ins and is encouraging people to communicate electronically with her office.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suspended all walk-ins and is encouraging people to communicate electronically with her office.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The public protector has suspended walk-ins at all 19 offices nationwide in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The suspension, which is part and parcel of and is in line with efforts announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday to contain the spread of the coronavirus/Covid-19 epidemic, is effective immediately,” the office of the public protector said in a statement.

Members of the public wishing to lodge service or conduct failure complaints are encouraged to use alternative means. This can be done via:

  • e-mail to registration2@pprotect.org;
  • post to Private Bag X677, Pretoria 0001;
  • fax to 012 362 3473; or
  • phone (toll free) at 0800 11 20 40.

Those with customer complaints can e-mail customerservice@pprotect.org, while those who wish to track the progress of their complaints can liaise directly with investigators via phone or e-mail.

“We have a duty to be accessible to all persons and communities, in terms of section 182(4) of the constitution. One of the ways through which we give effect to this constitutional imperative is availing our services to the public without the need for appointments,” said public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“Unfortunately the threat posed by Covid-19 is such that we must take these stringent safety measures to protect both our staff and the public we serve from potentially contracting this contagious virus.”   

Mkhwebane has also cancelled public events she was scheduled to address at the University of Mpumalanga in Mbombela and an outreach clinic in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

The events were to have served as the culmination of her year-long stakeholder roadshow and doubled as commemorations of Human Rights Month, added her office.

READ MORE:

Government unpacks drastic, widespread measures to deal with Covid-19

As part of the state of national disaster, the government has announced a number of drastic and urgent measures to deal with Covid-19.
Politics
2 hours ago

SA's major events cancelled by Covid-19, others postponed

Here is a list of events that have been cancelled or postponed
News
6 hours ago

CR17 slapdown may prove fatal for other Mkhwebane reports

The bruising judgment that invalidated public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s politically damaging findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa might ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  5. 'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot News

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X