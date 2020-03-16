Restaurants and theatres closed, but SANParks to still welcome visitors

While restaurants and theatres announced on Monday that they would be shutting their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak in SA, South African National Parks (SANParks) will continue to welcome visitors.

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni said they would continue to prioritise the wellbeing of their staff and visitors.

“It is for this reason that we are introducing measures to enhance hygiene protocols, in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. We are taking extra measures to enhance cleaning and hygiene protocols in all our parks. Furthermore, we are working closely with a team of experts from the health and tourism sector to assess and guide interventions of a daily basis,” he said.

SANParks said it believed it was at an advantage because its visitors usually travelled separately and there were wide open spaces between them. However, it said people who prefer to postpone their travel plans would be allowed to do so without having to pay penalties.