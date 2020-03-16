Restaurants and theatres closed, but SANParks to still welcome visitors
While restaurants and theatres announced on Monday that they would be shutting their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak in SA, South African National Parks (SANParks) will continue to welcome visitors.
SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni said they would continue to prioritise the wellbeing of their staff and visitors.
“It is for this reason that we are introducing measures to enhance hygiene protocols, in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. We are taking extra measures to enhance cleaning and hygiene protocols in all our parks. Furthermore, we are working closely with a team of experts from the health and tourism sector to assess and guide interventions of a daily basis,” he said.
SANParks said it believed it was at an advantage because its visitors usually travelled separately and there were wide open spaces between them. However, it said people who prefer to postpone their travel plans would be allowed to do so without having to pay penalties.
Meanwhile, the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town announced on Monday that it would be closing its doors to the public until the end of April, with all performances put on hold.
“This is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of declaring ... a state of disaster and the University of Cape Town’s executive decision to implement precautionary, proactive measures to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus,” said theatre management in a statement.
“The most important public health principle is containment of the disease as far as possible, including avoiding social gatherings and minimising groups of people gathering in one space.”
While those who had purchased tickets online via the Webtickets platform could simply request a refund online, the theatre urged for patrons to instead donate the funds to performing artists.
“There has been a call on social media platforms that patrons who have booked tickets for a show at any theatre or event to please donate the tickets rather than requesting for a refund as this is precisely what can kill the arts. The livelihood of many performing arts professionals is at stake as the world tries to respond to and manage the coronavirus pandemic. The Baxter would like to encourage that this option be kindly considered,” said the theatre.
Tickets purchased at Pick n Pay outlets could also be refunded via Webtickets.
Also on Monday, UK-born chef Luke Dale Roberts of The Test Kitchen in Cape Town announced a closure of his restaurants.
“Chef Luke Dale Roberts and his senior management team have made the decision to self-isolate all their restaurants and their respective employees for the next 14 days. This will come into activation as from this afternoon and post lunch service,” said a statement from his management.
“A great percentage of our clientele are travellers from around the globe and as such, it is best that we temporarily close shop and do our part in stemming the current health crisis,” Roberts was quoted as saying.
Besides The Test Kitchen, Roberts has interests in other upmarket Cape Town eateries The Pot Luck Club, The Shortmarket Club and Salsify at The Roundhouse. All of these facilities could be reopened on Monday March 30, but a final decision will be made on Friday March 27.