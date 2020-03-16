South Africa

SA low on happiness as fear and uncertainty spike amid Covid-19

16 March 2020 - 16:06 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The outbreak of the coronavirus has seen the happiness levels of South Africans drop to a new low.
The outbreak of the coronavirus has seen the happiness levels of South Africans drop to a new low.
Image: 123RF/Jozef Polc

Happiness among South Africans has dropped to lows comparable only to September 2019, when xenophobia swept through the country,, according to the Gross National Happiness index.

The Twitter-based index saw a significant decrease in positive feelings after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster on Sunday.

Ramaphosa implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.

These are the findings of Prof Talita Greyling, from the University of Johannesburg, and Dr Stephanie Rossouw, from the Auckland University of Technology. In collaboration with Afstereo, they launched SA’s happiness index in April 2019.

“The significant decrease in the index in the wake of Covid-19 and the strong emotion of fear measured from tweets are an indication South Africans are taking the pandemic seriously.

WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed ...
News
11 hours ago

“We trust that if South Africans are disciplined and follow the announced measures to curb Covid-19, it is possible to turn around the outbreak in the country,” said Greyling and Rossouw.

They said the third-highest emotion is uncertainty about the future.

Emotions of South Africans related to Covid-19
Emotions of South Africans related to Covid-19
Image: Supplied

In their analysis, they differentiate between eight emotions  which are captured in the text of tweets, namely joy, anticipation (uncertainty), trust, disgust, anger, surprise, fear and sadness.

“The strongest emotion measured, related to Covid-19, is fear at 18.37%, which is realistic considering the threat the virus holds, not only to people’s health but also to their economic position  as markets plunge and retrenchments are announced.

“Interesting to see the next-highest measured emotion is trust. The tweets reflect people trust the situation to improve over time. These tweets have a strong religious undertone  and furthermore it seems people trust or distrust the actions government has put into place to curb the pandemic,” Greyling and Rossouw said.

MORE

WATCH LIVE | Ministers involved in coronavirus response plan brief media

Cabinet ministers involved in the government's response plan to deal with the coronavirus epidemic will on Monday brief the media
News
7 hours ago

Show compassion, not bigotry, says Ramaphosa, as opposition parties support call to action

'It is in times of adversity that our strength is revealed,' President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, a day after announcing a national state of ...
Politics
8 hours ago

'Tardiness', bold decisions & that elbow greeting: Mzansi responds to Ramaphosa's Covid-19 decisions

From anger to applause, Ramaphosa in the spotlight after declaring disaster
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  5. 'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot News

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X