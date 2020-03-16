SA low on happiness as fear and uncertainty spike amid Covid-19

Happiness among South Africans has dropped to lows comparable only to September 2019, when xenophobia swept through the country,, according to the Gross National Happiness index.

The Twitter-based index saw a significant decrease in positive feelings after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster on Sunday.

Ramaphosa implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.

These are the findings of Prof Talita Greyling, from the University of Johannesburg, and Dr Stephanie Rossouw, from the Auckland University of Technology. In collaboration with Afstereo, they launched SA’s happiness index in April 2019.

“The significant decrease in the index in the wake of Covid-19 and the strong emotion of fear measured from tweets are an indication South Africans are taking the pandemic seriously.