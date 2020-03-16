SA's major events cancelled by Covid-19, others postponed

“Where small gatherings are unavoidable, organisers will need to put in place stringent measures of prevention and control,” he said.

What is cancelled?

MTN Bushfire

The Eswatini MTN Bushfire Festival, which was due to take place from May 29 to 31, has been cancelled.

MTN Bushfire, government stakeholders, its partners and sponsors said the 14th edition of the festival will take place next year, from May 28-30.

“As a socially conscious and conscientious festival, we prioritise the health, safety and security of the Eswatini community, the festival staff and guests. We believe this is the responsible decision to make in recognition of these extraordinary circumstances,” said the organisers.

Tickets and camping passes already purchased will be valid for the 2021 festival and refunds will be given to those who cannot make it next year.