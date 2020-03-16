Seven on the run after escaping from Durban Central holding cells

Seven of 13 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from their holding cells in Durban on Sunday remain at large.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a case of escaping from lawful custody was being investigated after 13 prisoners escaped from their cells at Durban Central police station.

“Six escapees were rearrested. Seven are still at large and are being sought by police. We appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Durban Central police on 031 325 4281/4016 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Mbele.

A source close to the investigation said the prisoners escaped from the holding cells shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

“One of the suspects acquired a firearm and fired at police during a standoff near the Olive Convention Centre,” added Mbele.