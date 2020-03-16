South Africa

Seven on the run after escaping from Durban Central holding cells

16 March 2020 - 15:31 By Orrin Singh
Seven prisoners who escaped from holding cells in Durban on Sunday are still on the run.
Seven prisoners who escaped from holding cells in Durban on Sunday are still on the run.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Seven of 13 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from their holding cells in Durban on Sunday remain at large.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a case of escaping from lawful custody was being investigated after 13 prisoners escaped from their cells at Durban Central police station.

“Six escapees were rearrested. Seven are still at large and are being sought by police. We appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Durban Central police on 031 325 4281/4016 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Mbele.

A source close to the investigation said the prisoners escaped from the holding cells shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

“One of the suspects acquired a firearm and fired at police during a standoff near the Olive Convention Centre,” added Mbele.

READ MORE:

Four prisoners escape from Mpumalanga police cells

A manhunt has been launched for four prisoners who escaped from police custody in Mpumalanga on Monday
News
1 month ago

Two escaped prisoners rearrested in Durban, 13 still on the run

Two of the 15 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped while being transported to prison from court in Durban on Monday have been rearrested.
News
1 month ago

15 awaiting-trial prisoners on the run in Durban after escaping in transit

A manhunt is under way for 15 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped while being transported to prison from court in Durban on Monday afternoon.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  5. 'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot News

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X